44% off Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL Road Wheelset

Minimise friction and ride faster with this super sleek aero wheel system from Mavic.

44% off Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL Tubular Road Wheelset £999.00 BUY NOW AT 44% OFF

The Comete Pro Carbon SL wheelset is all about speed. Featuring a super aerodynamic carbon rim that ensures unbeatable rolling efficiency.

With a NACA 64mm airfoil rim that features a rounded shape for low drag and crosswind stability.

The 26mm rim width also offers smooth tyre integration.

Coming in at a weight of just 1635g (without tyres), this wheelset won't be adding any unwanted weight to your rides.

About Mavic

Mavic is a French company best known for its range of bicycle wheels and rims but they also produce cycle computers as well as a clothing, footwear and helmets. Mavic were one of the first companies to produce a complete wheelset (rim, spoke and hub) for road and mountain bikes and were an instant hit with professionals and public alike; they are constantly updating or creating new rims and wheelsets and remain a favourite with all types of riders with their excellent reputation. Mavic’s apparel range including cycling clothing, footwear and helmets for mountain biking and road cycling disciplines is equally popular.