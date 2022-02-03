44% off Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL Road Wheelset
Minimise friction and ride faster with this super sleek aero wheel system from Mavic.
The Comete Pro Carbon SL wheelset is all about speed. Featuring a super aerodynamic carbon rim that ensures unbeatable rolling efficiency.
With a NACA 64mm airfoil rim that features a rounded shape for low drag and crosswind stability.
The 26mm rim width also offers smooth tyre integration.
Coming in at a weight of just 1635g (without tyres), this wheelset won't be adding any unwanted weight to your rides.
About Mavic
Mavic is a French company best known for its range of bicycle wheels and rims but they also produce cycle computers as well as a clothing, footwear and helmets. Mavic were one of the first companies to produce a complete wheelset (rim, spoke and hub) for road and mountain bikes and were an instant hit with professionals and public alike; they are constantly updating or creating new rims and wheelsets and remain a favourite with all types of riders with their excellent reputation. Mavic’s apparel range including cycling clothing, footwear and helmets for mountain biking and road cycling disciplines is equally popular.
