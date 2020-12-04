Up to 44% off Craft winter base layers

Wrap up warm this winter with a good base layer. Craft makes some of the best.

Craft Winter Base Layer Sale Save up to 44%

Winter riding can be a bit grim at times. The temperature drops and the rain just makes things worse but there is a saving grace and that is quality winter clothing.

Getting dressed for a winter ride takes a surprisingly long time but layering up is the best way to ensure that you stay warm and comfortable.

Starting with a quality base layer is the way to go and there is a range of options in this sale.

Some are sleeveless summer options and we often find that many riders will opt for these when the weather is a bit milder, or their ride is going to be intense.

Our pick, though, would be a nice cosy long sleeve thermal layer that feels like you’re wrapping yourself in a cosy blanket.

And our golden piece of advice would be to pop your chosen base layer on the radiator the night before, meaning that it is toasty warm when you pull it on in the morning!

Craft Winter Base Layer Sale Save up to 44%

About Craft

Swedish brand CRAFT is the pioneer of functional apparel for serious athletes. Since 1977 CRAFT has devoted itself to developing innovative clothing built to withstand extreme requirements in all conditions. CRAFT works closely with its many sponsored cyclists and national teams, focusing on gear that enhances performance and excels in the most demanding conditions possible. Constantly working with innovative materials and construction techniques to create cutting-edge clothing including sweat-wicking base layers, cycling jerseys, jackets, bib tights, headwear and more CRAFT sportswear is the ideal training and competition gear for all year-round cycling.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.