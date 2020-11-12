44% off 2021 Orro Gold Carbon Road Bike

If you’re on a tight budget, but you want a brilliant road bike then this deal on Orro’s Gold road bike is well worth a look.

Wiggle describes the Orro Gold road bike as a “versatile endurance-optimised bike for long-distance events, weekend group rides and intense training sessions.”

The bike centres around a carbon frame and fork that, while set up for longer rides, still gives you the option to tuck down at the front end into an aero riding position.

The Shimano Tiagra 10-speed groupset is a brilliant choice in our eyes with the 2x10 mechanical shifting providing the accuracy that you need for fast and smooth gear changes.

If you want to upgrade this at a later date then you can, but the key thing here is that you’re getting a solid frameset that will serve you well.

The Fulcrum Racing wheels are a great find on a bike at this price point, combining the predictability of aluminium braking with a little bit of aero help.

