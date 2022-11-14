In need of a new MTB groupset? Check out this SRAM NX Eagle 12 Speed Mountain Bike Groupset with 40% off!

43% off SRAM NX Eagle 12 Speed Mountain Bike Groupset £219.99 BUY NOW AT 43% OFF

If you're a keen MTB rider looking to upgrade your groupset or even build a new bike, this SRAM NX Eagle groupset is a great option for you!

This groupset includes SRAM's well-known bottom bracket Dynamic Unifying Bottom Bracket (DUB) system, which improves performance between the crank, spindle and bottom bracket for a smoother ride whatever the terrain.

Designed with SRAMS higher-end technology, you are guaranteed superior quality without breaking the bank!

