43% off Shimano Ultegra R8000 Pedals

One thing that we've noticed having used other pedals systems is that Shimano pedals are fit and forget.

In the past, we've turned to Speedplay and Look, but whatever benefits we got in aerodynamics or customisation were vastly outweighed by the reliability of Shimano.

The bearings rarely need servicing and the cleats last for miles without creaking. Silence is, after all, golden!

This R8000 version improves on the design on the 6800 version, becoming slightly lighter and a bit stiffer.

Importantly, the retention system is the same and the carbon body is still nice and wide.

The pedals come with the yellow cleats with float 6° each way. You can also get blue cleats with 2° of float and red fixed cleats with no float.

About Shimano

In February 1921, Shozaburo Shimano opened Shimano Iron Works in Higashi Minato in Sakai City when he was 26 years old. On the site of a demolished celluloid factory, he rented a nearly 40-square-meter area. The monthly rent was 5 yen. At that time, the new establishment had only a single lathe, measuring about 1.8 meters long. Shozaburo Shimano decided to produce freewheels. Of all bicycle components, freewheels entailed the highest level of technology to produce.

Since then, Shimano has released some of our favourite cycling products with the current Ultegra Di2 Disc groupset being our pick of the bunch.

