Safety is key when cycling on the road. Luckily, there is an awesome range of helmets out there to keep you safe including this amazing MET Strale Road Cycling Helmet.

43% off this MET Strale Road Cycling Helmet £45.99 BUY NOW AT 43% OFF

This MET Strale helmet is a great option for you if you are a keen road cyclist that wants to minimize drag and increase ventilation.

Being super light, the MET Strale ensures you won't be carrying around any unwanted weight when on those longer rides.

The inner shell is made from shock-absorbing polystyrene. Thus, increasing the reliability of this helmet in the event of a crash.

At the rear is the Safe-T Duo fit system which allows you to get a super comfortable and sturdy fit no matter your head shape. Furthermore, there is a reflective sticker at the back to ensure you stay seen when riding in lower light conditions.

In addition to this, there is an anti-pinch buckle which keeps this helmet secure on your head.