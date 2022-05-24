43% off this MET Strale Road Cycling Helmet
Safety is key when cycling on the road. Luckily, there is an awesome range of helmets out there to keep you safe including this amazing MET Strale Road Cycling Helmet.
This MET Strale helmet is a great option for you if you are a keen road cyclist that wants to minimize drag and increase ventilation.
Being super light, the MET Strale ensures you won't be carrying around any unwanted weight when on those longer rides.
The inner shell is made from shock-absorbing polystyrene. Thus, increasing the reliability of this helmet in the event of a crash.
At the rear is the Safe-T Duo fit system which allows you to get a super comfortable and sturdy fit no matter your head shape. Furthermore, there is a reflective sticker at the back to ensure you stay seen when riding in lower light conditions.
In addition to this, there is an anti-pinch buckle which keeps this helmet secure on your head.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.