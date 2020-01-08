43% off Merida Reacto 6000 2019 Road Bike

BUY NOW AT £1,499

This speedy aero bike comes with Ultegra R8000 groupset and Fulcrum wheels

Merida Reacto 6000 2019 £1499.00 Buy now at 43% off

There's also a free Cateye light set when you use code LIGHT2

It says a lot about an aero bike when a climber like Nibali chooses it in the mountains. Saying that we can't promise that you'll dance up the Cipressa and then fly down the Poggio to a stunning victory in Sanremo.

But it is a mark of just how versatile this bike is. Merida has used aero tube profiles and also tucked the rear brake under the BB to cheat the wind.

The carbon frame and fork feature fully internal cable routing and is designed around disc brakes.

Shimano's Ultegra R8000 provides crisp shifting and brilliant hydraulic disc braking.

The Fulcrum wheels are shod with Continental tyres while Merida also provides the finishing kit.

If you're looking for a brilliant race bike that handles perfectly then this is a great option.

About Merida

Our young and enthusiastic R&D team live, breathe and, unsurprisingly, ride bikes all day long. Creating a bike is very much a team effort with each member contributing a specific skill set with everything coming together in the end.

We've been one of the world's largest bike manufacturers for decades. Much has changed but we still make our bikes by hand with a little help from cutting edge technology where it offers advantages.

Ike Tseng, our founder, was determined to improve the reputation and quality of bikes made in Taiwan. This remains a key objective for his family, who continue to run Merida today.

The designs created by our skilled R&D team in Germany become prototypes which are hand-built and welded in our factory in Taiwan. These are extensively tested and refined. Simultaneously, our design team work tirelessly on colours and graphics, creating the perfect look for the bike.

