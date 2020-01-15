43% off CycleOps H2 Direct Drive Smart Trainer Bundle

BUY NOW AT £574

This bundle gets you a massive discount on the H2 smart trainer with a free CycleOps Mat and Sweat Guard!

The H2 boasts smooth pedaling feel, an accurate power meter, integrated speed/cadence, and dual ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth connectivity. That's everything that you'll need for an immersive indoor training experience.

road.cc review: CycleOps H2 Smart Trainer

While getting out on the bike is what we love cycling for, sometimes you just need to squeeze in a quick workout around other commitments. For those days when time is tight, a smart trainer is great.

Where other brands are still pushing their training software as the primary connection, CycleOps have made it incredibly simple to connect to third-party apps like Zwift and TrainerRoad.

This allows you to get set up really quickly and get on with training.

With a very quiet noise level of 64 decibels, you can train without disturbing the neighbours, though blasting Clubland Megamix might annoy them...

