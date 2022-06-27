43% off Camelbak Skyline LR 10 Hydration Pack
Stay hydrated when on the move with this Camelbak Skyline LR 10 Hydration Pack!
Staying hydrated when training is extremely important. Especially on those warm sunny days when you're sweating more.
This Camelbak Skyline LR 10 hydration pack is an easy way of keeping your fluid level topped up without having to grab a bottle or stop to drink.
The 3D ventilated mesh harness is both lightweight and super breathable to make sure you don't experience any discomfort.
Featuring a lumbar reservoir with integrated compression so that it shifts weight and support to the lumbar region.
The secure phone pocket allows you to keep your phone somewhere you know it is going to be safe when on the move.
Furthermore, there is some integrated tool organization so you can keep your CO2 cartridges, patch kits and more right where you can find them.
