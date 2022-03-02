Hydrate with ease using this Camelbak Skyline LR 10 Hydration Pack which currently has 43% off!

Camelbak Skyline LR 10 Hydration Pack

Although carrying water bottles when your out on an adventure is an easy way to stay hydrated, it can take up extra space on your frame. With this Camelbak Skyline, you can quench your thirst anytime during your ride without having to reach down and unhook a bottle.

The evolved Skyline™ LR 10 features a new minimalist look with the same trusted lumbar water carry that downhill riders love. A 7L gear capacity and a 3L CRUX™ lumbar reservoir with Quicklink™.

This low rider pack has a lower center of gravity means more stability on bumpy trails and free upper body movement.

The dual wing belt comes with ventilation and cargo carry cooling and at-hand stowage. Additional armor carry, tool organizer roll, and plenty more within reach.

About Camelbak

The world’s leading producer of hydration packs Camelbak was born out of necessity in 1988. Michael Eidson, who worked in the medical trade was due to compete in a tortuous event in Texas under the relentless summer sun and so developed a prototype Camelbak using an IV bag and a tube sock. This improvised system was stuffed down the back of his cycle shirt with a hose over his shoulder, clipped onto his jersey; that was moment that hands-free hydration was born, the moment you could drink and pedal. Jeff Wemmer, a competitive cyclist loved the idea when he saw it and started selling them at races on Eidson’s behalf. Since then Camelbak’s hydration systems have become far more sophisticated and have continued to evolve through the years, with the brand now firmly established as the market leader in hydration solutions.