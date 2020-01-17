42% off Rotor 2inPower Power Meter Chainset

BUY NOW AT £749

This brilliant power meter chainset is accurate and reliable.

Not too long ago, power meters were reserved for professional riders or those with very deep pockets. But the last few years have seen the price of these excellent training tools coming down rapidly, and you can now get a power meter at a great price.

Price isn't everything though and as riders that want to use a power meter throughout the year, weatherproofing and reliability are a huge consideration. We've had a few bad experiences of water ingress with other brands so, for us, a power meter has to be able to survive UK winters without issue.

Thankfully, Rotor's power meters are really good when it comes to keeping water away from the delicate electronics. They make their power meters with the strain gauges in the axels, crank arms or a separate spider, depending on the model that you choose.

The benefit of housing the strain gauges away in the axle is that they're very well protected from that destructive water ingress. But weatherproofing is just one aspect of performance.

Data reliability is imperative for consistency in training and the 2inPower is a reliable unit, allowing you to track changes over a long time period.

About Rotor

Rotor Bike Components crafts products with a specific intention: to help you improve your cycling experience.

From our original Q rings to our unprecedented dual-sided power meter, 2INpower, we apply technology to help you become a stronger, faster, and more-efficient cyclist.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.