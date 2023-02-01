42% off Ridley Helium SLX Disc Custom Paint Edition Frameset
This Ridley Helium SLX Frameset is ideal for contouring those big hills you may be scared of on your current bike!
The Ridley Helium SLX Disc frameset comes in at an astonishing weight of only 780 grams allowing you to have a full build for well under 7kg!
Riden by Thomas De Gendt, AKA Breakaway King master of one-minute 500W blasts, repeatedly races this bike to success thanks to its stiffness.
The ultra-thin seat stays provides comfort without sacrificing a single watt. Furthermore, the Helium allows for integrated cable routing which means you gain 15 watts without even having to pedal.
