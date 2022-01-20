Keep your steed up to date with this super light Prime RR-50 V3 Disc Wheelset including some other goodies.

42% off Prime RR-50 V3 Disc Wheelset - Tubeless Bundle £449.99 BUY NOW AT 42% OFF

This wheelset uses its disc brake compatibility to give you optimal braking on every ride. This means that you'll benefit from its incredible amount of stopping power, even in the wettest of riding conditions.

As a result, you'll be able to climb up the hills and descend with confidence as your disc brakes keep your momentum flowing when racing towards the end.

This clincher wheelset is also developed to look as amazing as it performs thanks to its customizable design. Prime has kitted out this version with stickers already applied, but sticker packs are also available separately in a range of different colours.

This means that you can enjoy an eye-catching finish with a customised look that matches your ride as you battle for the silverware.

This bundle also comes with a set of Vittoria Corsa G2.0 Road Tyre (28C) and some LifeLine Tubeless Tyre Sealant.