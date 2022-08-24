41% off Vittoria Corsa G2.0 Folding Road Tyre
If you are looking for some new, super reliable tires, check out these!
Featuring a premium cotton casing which conforms closer to the road’s surface, providing a smoother ride, easier rolling, and better grip.
The GRAPHENE 2.0 compound allows for higher speed so you can fly past your opponents when racing.
The 4 compounds in the tread increase the wear life of these tires so you don't have to worry about replacing them as often.
