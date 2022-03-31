41% off Tacx Neo 2 Special Edition Smart Trainer

Indoor training has never been easier when using this Tacx Neo 2 Special Edition Smart Trainer!

Featuring Road-Feel, Dynamic Inertia and Descent Simulation ensure that every component is working together to make every indoor session as true-to-life as possible.

The Neo 2 Smart comes with an enhanced Pedal Stroke Analysis system that measures your power distribution and leg positioning via capacitive sensors on each pedal.

The SE actually stands for ‘Special Edition’. And why is it special? Simply put, the Tacx NEO 2 SE is a Tacx NEO 2 internally, except that it has the axle of a Tacx NEO 2T.

Self-powering, the Neo 2 Smart offers super-realistic riding experiences thanks to a potent resistance unit capable of simulating incline gradients up to 25% and sprints up to 2200 Watt.

This trainer not only performs, it can also be packed away super small for those that own a smaller apartment or want to travel with it.