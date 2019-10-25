41% off Shimano RP9 Carbon Road Cycling Shoes

Shimano's second-tier road shoes are brilliant.

These road shoes get loads of trickle-down tech features from the S-Phyre shoes

Shimano RP9 Shoes £129.00 Buy now at 41% off

Buying a great pair of road shoes is one of the key ways to get yourself comfortable on the bike. They're one of the few contact points that you have with the bike and a bad pair of shoes can ruin a ride.

The stiff sole gives great power transfer while the upper is supple and comfortable. This is crucial for preventing hot spots developing on the soles of your feet which we find are usually cused by a flexible sole.

Review: Shimano RP9 Shoes

These shoes are perfect for road riding, be that on the club run, tackling a sportive, or doing a spot of racing.

We've been using the Shimano shoes for two years now and they're still going strong. We've even managed to keep our's clean! Thankfully, the navy colour is a much more sensible choice than our white version for riding in UK weather.

The RP9 features some big changes to what was a great original shoe. The main one is a switch from a buckle/ratchet system to a BOA dial closure. This makes the fit really good, managing to spread retention pressure evenly and allow the toes a little room to move. At the toe box, a velcro strap takes care of forefoot retention.

If you're after comfy high-end shoes then we'd highly recommend these.

