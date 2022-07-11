41% off Science in Sport GO Isotonic Energy Gels (30 x 60ml)

Stay hydrated and fueled with these Science in Sport GO Isotonic Energy Gels!

With the warmer weather coming in, staying hydrated is essential. However, drinking loads of shakes to gain fuel and stay hydrated can be both heavy and inconvenient.

These Science in Sport GO Isotonic Energy Gels allow you to get a big carbohydrate kick effectively and efficiently without having to make a shake on the go.

Containing 60ml of Isotonic energy and 22g of carbohydrates per gel, you are sure to get your energy quick pretty soon after consumption.

Depleting your carbohydrate stores during exercise is one of the major causes of fatigue. This is why they are a great option!

Being super easy to consume by simply pulling off the corner piece on the sachet, you don't have to mix this gel with water. Thus it hits your system faster and provides you with all the energy you need up to 3 times a day.