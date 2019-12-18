41% off Prime Baroudeur SE Disc and Rim Wheelsets

Just £174.99 for these alloy road hoops.

The Baroudeur wheelset is perfect for general riding and heavy training miles.

See the Disc Brake Model Here

See the Rim Brake Model Here

Prime Baroudeur Wheelsets £174.99 See both the rim and disc wheels

Riding through the winter can be rather challenging at times, for both you and your equipment. A solid set of wheels with nice wide rims and tubeless compatibility will not only hopefully reduce the chance of dreaded winter punctures, but they can also make the hard yards more comfortable.

38% off Profile Design 58 TwentyFour Carbon Clincher Wheelset

These Prime wheels, both the rim and disc models, have been designed around a 19mm internal rim width that is designed to give wider road tyres the sidewall support that allows you to run lower pressures. The disc model has a depth of 30mm whereas the rim brake model is limited to a 26mm depth to keep the weight down.

29% off Elite Direto OTS Smart Turbo Trainer

The wheels come with pre-installed tubeless tape so they’re ready to be converted out of the box. You’ll need to get some tubeless tyres though. The free Hutchinson tyres that come with these are just standard clinchers.

Huge 48% off Felt VR3 Carbon Disc Road Endurance bike

Both wheelsets spin on Prime hubs with cartridge bearings and J-bend spokes that are easy to replace.

42% off Cannondale CAAD12 Dura-Ace Road Bike

The disc hubs are centre-lock which we think looks tidier than 6-bolt designs.

Prime Baroudeur Wheelsets £174.99 See both the rim and disc wheels

About Prime

A deep-rooted interest in cycling has driven us to develop a range of components using the highest quality materials.

We offer an extensive range of road wheels, components and accessories to suit all who take to the road on 2 wheels.

Our carbon rims are designed with the latest 27.5mm wide “teardrop” rim profile for improved aerodynamics and ride feel using wider 25c plus tyre sizes.

We believe strongly in riding road tyres that are tubeless for a better ride quality and improved puncture resistance, that's why all our rims are tubeless compatible. Our disc brake wheels are designed to withstand the greater braking force around the hub whilst our carbon rim brake rims come with specific brake pads that have been developed and tested to provide industry-leading braking performance on a carbon rim.

We warrant our products to be free from defects in materials or manufacturing for a period of 2 years from the original date of purchase (valid proof of purchase required).

We also have a crash replacement programme, so customers whose Prime products have been damaged in a fall or accident within 2 years of the original purchase date will receive a 40% discount off the RRP of a new item.

About Wiggle

Wiggle has always taken pride in being more than just a retailer; it works with brands, individuals and of course customers; to develop the best range, delivery and services in the tri-sports market place.

The passion for sport, and for delivering the best, is reflected perfectly by Wiggle’s own-brands: dhb, Vitus, Nukeproof, LifeLine, Prime Wheels, and X-Tools. These products are designed, tested and developed in-house, by Wiggle staff. Each brand continues to be market leader in terms of quality and price.

Being active in the great outdoors is a great way to get people together, create a sense of fulfilment and enjoy life. Wiggle’s aim is to give as many people as possible the choice to access cycling and tri-sports.

Wiggle believe in being the kind of company that we would want to deal with, if we were you.

You have our absolute commitment as fellow active sports enthusiasts that you will be satisfied with Wiggle.