Looking for a new set of road wheels? Check out these super awesome Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon SL Tubular Road Wheelset!

41% off Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon SL Road Wheelset £1050.00 BUY NOW AT 41% OFF

Featuring 3K Carbon rims, this wheelset is super lightweight meaning you won't be carrying around any unwanted weight with you.

The 40mm allows this wheelset to cut through the air with super aero efficiency. Thus making you faster so you can fly past your opponents with ease.

The quick-release axles mean you can put on and remove this wheelset super fast and easy.

Adding to the aero efficiency of this wheelset are the steel straight aero spokes.

The QRM sealed cartridge bearings make this wheel set super fast and reliable.