Up to 40% off Zipp Road Wheels

There’s up to 40% off Zipp wheels at Merlin Cycles with aluminium and carbon options available for rim and disc-brake bikes.

If you’re after a new set of race wheels, then Zipp makes some of the best.

They’ve also got a range of very capable general riding wheels and Merlin Cycles has a great selection at up to 40% off.

29% off Pinarello Dogma F10 Disc Ultegra Di2 Road Bike

Zipp wheelsets are known for being fast, lightweight and strong too.

In fact, this sale includes one of our favourite wheelsets of all time.

eBay Bargains - The Wiggle Returns Store

The 303 FireCrest Carbon Tubular Disc caught our eye in the 2016 CX World Championships.

Van Aert was using this wheelset when Van der Poel stuck his foot through Wout's front wheel. They weren't exactly gentle about getting his foot out either. The wheel was fine and Van Aert stayed on the same bike to eventually take the win. A strong wheel then.

Up to 56% off Vittoria Corsa G Road Tyres

There are 36 options to have a look at in this sale with clinchers and tubulars available as well as rim brake options for road and TT use.

Zipp Road Wheels Sale save up to 40%

About Zipp

American company Zipp has been making carbon wheels for over 20 years and is one of the most recognised carbon fibre wheel brands in the world. Zipp uses the latest carbon technologies and construction methods to produce some of the fastest, strongest and lightest wheelsets currently on the market. We stock a wide range of Zipp wheels including traditional rims designed for use with caliper brakes as well as disc-brake compatible wheels with disc-specific hubs featuring thru-axles and a redesigned rim without a conventional braking surface. Zipp don’t just produce cutting-edge wheelsets; with super-light, stiff handlebars, stems and seatposts available in aluminium and carbon too.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.