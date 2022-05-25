Up to 40% off these Adidas Velosamba Cycling Shoes

Ride in comfort, ride in style with these spectacular Adidas Velosamba cycling shoes!

The Velosamba's were designed with influence from the well known and much loved Samba football shoes. Allowing you to do your daily commute without having to compromise on your style for the day.

However, the style isn't the only thing that sets these shoes apart. The rubber outsole ensures these shoes are extremely sturdy and are less likely to corrode when scraped against. This increases their lifespan so you don't have to worry about spending more money on shoes anytime soon.

Furthermore, the coated leather upper with reflective details not only adds more to the style of these shoes. The fact that they are made from such a reliable and comfortable material means they are waterproof, and tight-fitting and it also helps keep the cold out.

Two-bolt cleat compatibility allows you to connect up any of your two-bolt cleats and hit the road straight away.

Now, if your feet are really small, check out the Crew Navy option as there is a whopping 40% off compared to the 20% off on the Cream Whites option.