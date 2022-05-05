Ride into summer with these super stylish 100% Speedcraft Short Glasses in HD Red Multiplayer!

40% off these 100% Speedcraft Short Glasses £90.00 BUY NOW AT 40% OFF

Featuring lenses from the Christian Dalloz Sunoptics facility located in France where they have been making the finest, high-performance lenses for over 50 years.

Designed with a large, single-lens shield increases your peripheral view so you can stay safer when training.

Furthermore, these 100% glasses provide 100% UV protection making them perfect for riding on those warm sunny days.

The frame is designed in such a way that it optimises the space between the glasses and your face for better ventilation. This helps your face stay dry so that the glasses will stay on your face. Ontop of this, the nose pads and the temple arms have been coated in Megol Rubber for additional grip for additional comfort and stability.

The mirror lenses used on these are in the shade 'Blac' however, you can switch that up due to the interchangeable replacement lenses that you can change to suit your personal style.