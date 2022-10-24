Want to wake up and indulge in the perfect coffee every morning without fail? Check out this super easy-to-use TASSIMO Bosch My Way Coffee Machine!

40% off TASSIMO Bosch My Way 2 Coffee Machine £59.99 BUY NOW AT 40% OFF

Manually making the perfect coffee in the morning can take a lot of effort and can be rather time-consuming. With this TASSIMO Bosch My Way 2, you can easily get an awesome coffee by putting a pod in and pressing just one button.

Choose from over 50 available drinks from well-known brands, to enjoy at home with family and friends. Some of these include Costa Latte, Cappuccino or tasty Cadbury’s hot chocolate.

Tassimo MyWay reads the drink’s unique barcode thanks to its Intellibrew technology for the ideal drink every time; No heat up required.

The Tassimo My Way auto cleans between each drink to ensure no flavour mixing between cups and auto shuts off when not in use.