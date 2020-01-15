40% off Specilaized Roubaix Sport Disc Carbon Road Bike

BUY NOW AT £1560

If you're after a road bike that's perfectly suited to UK roads, the Roubaix is that bike.

The name comes from a city in the North-East of France which sits on the border of Belgium.

This is the heartland of the cobbled classics, a period of incredibly tough races that take place in the spring.

The weather is usually questionable at best and the roads are not much better. Specialized's Roubaix was designed for the roughest of these races.

Back in the UK, we don't have so many cobbled roads, but the local council's resurfacing efforts leave a lot to be desired.

The Roubaix is therefore perfect for staying comfortable on all-day rides and this one is super fast too with a Shimano 105 R7020 groupset that provides slick mechanical shifting along with powerful hydraulic brakes.

The DT Swiss R470 disc wheels spin up very quickly and come shod with Specialized’s Turbo Pro tyres in 28mm width.

About Specialized

We are riders—that fact has guided our every decision since 1974. When quality tires weren't around, we strove to make the best. When people wanted to ride cruisers in the dirt, we made the first production mountain bike. When roadies wanted to go faster, we doubled-down on carbon and built our own wind tunnel. And when we saw kids struggling to focus in school, we started the Specialized Foundation to help them through cycling.

Specialized. Made for riders, by riders.

About Evans Cycles

In 1921, the first shop of F.W. Evans Cycles opened on the Kennington Road in south-east London. The 1950s saw Evans become a cycle-specific retailer and the company grew over the next 40 years before, in the 1990s, the Evans Cycles Mail Order catalogue was launched, enabling Evans Cycles to supply a wider range of products to a much larger audience. This required the opening of a central distribution centre in Leatherhead, Surrey from where the first version of the Evans Cycles website was launched.

The company now offers a range of services like click and collect, harnessing its network of local Evans stores. The brand also runs a range of Ride It events across the UK and offers a number of schemes relating to the government’s Cycle to Work scheme, promoting cycling through tax incentives on the cost of a new bike.

Evans also has a number of in-house brands such as Pinnacle and FWE while also working in collaboration with Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy to launch HOY Bikes.