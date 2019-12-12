40% off Specialized Tarmac Sport Disc Carbon Road Bike

BUY NOW AT £1350

Specialized's climbing bike has been updated with aero tube shapes.

Specialized Tarmac Sport Disc £1350.00 Buy now at 40% off

If you're looking for a brilliant bike that is comfortable, fast and handles brilliantly, then this is it.

42% off Cannondale CAAD12 Dura-Ace Road Bike

The Tarmac has long been Specialized's climbing bike, offering a stiff bottom bracket and front end for rapid accelerations uphill.

Science In Sport’s 12 Days of Fuelling - Up to 50% off

Specialized has, in recent years, placed an increasing focus on aerodynamics and the Tarmac hasn't escaped the 'aero is everything' mantra.

Merlin Takeover - Bkool, Enve, Continental, Lazer, Fizik & More

This Sport Disc model gets you the FACT 9r carbon frame along with the FACT 10r fork featuring 12mm thru-axles and flat mount disc brakes.

42% off Rotor 2inPower Power Meter Chainset

The Shimano 105 R7020 disc brake groupset provides crisp mechanical shifting with a 52/36 chainset and an 11-30T cassette.

45% off Ridley Helium SLX Ultegra Carbon Road Bike

DT Swiss R470 disc wheels provide a shallow-depth rim with wide support for the 26mm Specialized Turbo Pro tyres.

Specialized Tarmac Sport Disc £1350.00 Buy now at 40% off

About Specialized

We are riders—that fact has guided our every decision since 1974. When quality tires weren't around, we strove to make the best. When people wanted to ride cruisers in the dirt, we made the first production mountain bike. When roadies wanted to go faster, we doubled-down on carbon and built our own wind tunnel. And when we saw kids struggling to focus in school, we started the Specialized Foundation to help them through cycling.

Specialized. Made for riders, by riders.

About Evans Cycles

In 1921, the first shop of F.W. Evans Cycles opened on the Kennington Road in south-east London. The 1950s saw Evans become a cycle-specific retailer and the company grew over the next 40 years before, in the 1990s, the Evans Cycles Mail Order catalogue was launched, enabling Evans Cycles to supply a wider range of products to a much larger audience. This required the opening of a central distribution centre in Leatherhead, Surrey from where the first version of the Evans Cycles website was launched.

The company now offers a range of services like click and collect, harnessing its network of local Evans stores. The brand also runs a range of Ride It events across the UK and offers a number of schemes relating to the government’s Cycle to Work scheme, promoting cycling through tax incentives on the cost of a new bike.

Evans also has a number of in-house brands such as Pinnacle and FWE while also working in collaboration with Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy to launch HOY Bikes.