40% off Specialized Stumpjumper ST Expert 29er 2019 Mountain Bike

BUY NOW AT £3000

There’s a huge discount on this trail bike

Specialized Stumpjumper ST Expert 29er £3000.00 Buy now at 40% off

If you’re looking for a mountain bike bargain then getting two grand off this carbon trail bike is brilliant.

36% off Fizik Aliante R1 Open Carbon Road Saddle

This Stumpjumper ST Expert features a FACT 11m carbon frame for a lightweight start to what is a great bike.

Elite Suito Smart Trainer down to £584.99

This full-sus 29er is designed to cope with trail and XC riding. You’re getting a bike that is pretty rapid over fast terrain.

40% off Specialized Tarmac Sport Disc Carbon Road Bike

Up front there is 130mm of travel from the Rockshox Pike fork, while out back, a Rockshox Deluxe RT3 shock offers three compression adjustments tailored for open, pedal and lock.

41% off Prime Baroudeur SE Disc and Rim Wheelsets

A Sram 1X drivetrain provides a huge range of gears while Roval 29er wheels are easily set up tubeless with Specialized tyres.

Specialized Stumpjumper ST Expert 29er £3000.00 Buy now at 40% off

About Specialized

We are riders—that fact has guided our every decision since 1974. When quality tires weren't around, we strove to make the best. When people wanted to ride cruisers in the dirt, we made the first production mountain bike. When roadies wanted to go faster, we doubled-down on carbon and built our own wind tunnel. And when we saw kids struggling to focus in school, we started the Specialized Foundation to help them through cycling.

Specialized. Made for riders, by riders.

About Evans Cycles

In 1921, the first shop of F.W. Evans Cycles opened on the Kennington Road in south-east London. The 1950s saw Evans become a cycle-specific retailer and the company grew over the next 40 years before, in the 1990s, the Evans Cycles Mail Order catalogue was launched, enabling Evans Cycles to supply a wider range of products to a much larger audience. This required the opening of a central distribution centre in Leatherhead, Surrey from where the first version of the Evans Cycles website was launched.

The company now offers a range of services like click and collect, harnessing its network of local Evans stores. The brand also runs a range of Ride It events across the UK and offers a number of schemes relating to the government’s Cycle to Work scheme, promoting cycling through tax incentives on the cost of a new bike.

Evans also has a number of in-house brands such as Pinnacle and FWE while also working in collaboration with Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy to launch HOY Bikes.