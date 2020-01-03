40% off Specialized Diverge Sport Disc

BUY NOW AT £1560

This Specialized Diverge boasts a FACT 9r carbon frame, Future Shock Progressive suspension, and a brilliant 105 R7020 disc brake groupset.

Gravel bikes might seem like a bit of an N+1 dream if you don't live in a particularly good gravel area, but we're seeing a lot of gravel bikes popping up as winter bikes. The shift in popularity is due to a number of great features that gravel bikes boast.

Firstly, many gravel bikes offer a much more relaxed riding position to give you more comfort over difficult terrain and longer rides. They also have space for nice wide tyres which not only offer better traction over loose and wet ground, but also a much more cushioned ride on the road that isn't a whole lot slower.

If you've been doing a lot of road riding over the summer then throwing in some off-road sections during the winter can help to keep the fun in cycling and allow you to explore new roads and link up trails.

The Diverge is actually marketed as a more versatile road bike, capable of heading off the tarmac at a moment’s notice. This makes it perfect for a range of purposes. If you’re simply looking for a comfortable road bike, the extra tyre volume and front fork travel is ideal.

The Diverge is a very versatile bike with a lightweight FACT 9r Carbon Fibre frame and plenty of space around 42mm tyres.

Up front, you also get 20mm of suspension travel from the Future Shock system for rougher terrain.

We are riders—that fact has guided our every decision since 1974. When quality tires weren't around, we strove to make the best. When people wanted to ride cruisers in the dirt, we made the first production mountain bike. When roadies wanted to go faster, we doubled-down on carbon and built our own wind tunnel. And when we saw kids struggling to focus in school, we started the Specialized Foundation to help them through cycling.

Specialized. Made for riders, by riders.

In 1921, the first shop of F.W. Evans Cycles opened on the Kennington Road in south-east London. The 1950s saw Evans become a cycle-specific retailer and the company grew over the next 40 years before, in the 1990s, the Evans Cycles Mail Order catalogue was launched, enabling Evans Cycles to supply a wider range of products to a much larger audience. This required the opening of a central distribution centre in Leatherhead, Surrey from where the first version of the Evans Cycles website was launched.

The company now offers a range of services like click and collect, harnessing its network of local Evans stores. The brand also runs a range of Ride It events across the UK and offers a number of schemes relating to the government’s Cycle to Work scheme, promoting cycling through tax incentives on the cost of a new bike.

Evans also has a number of in-house brands such as Pinnacle and FWE while also working in collaboration with Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy to launch HOY Bikes.