40% off Shimano Dura Ace R9150 Di2 Groupset

BUY NOW AT £1,849

Electronic shifting might seem complicated, but it's actually really simple to use day-to-day.

Shimano Dura Ace R9150 Di2 Groupset £1849.99 Save up to 40%

Those of you that have worked on mechanical groupsets for a while will get the hang of adjusting the gears really quickly.

56% off 3T Strada Pro Aero Road Bike

Just like with mechanical shifting, there is a process which, if followed, results in crisp and fast shifting.

40% off Castelli Alpha ROS Cycling Jacket

Once set up, there are no shift cables to stretch, so no issues with shifting coming out of line.

January Cycling Sales - 45% off Prime RR-50 Carbon Wheelsets

The rim brakes are the most powerful single bolt brakes that Shimano have made and they are equally easy to set up.

January Cycling Sales - Up to 55% off Castelli

You get all of the Di2 internals needed along with the seatpost battery.

Shimano Dura Ace R9150 Di2 Groupset £1849.99 Save up to 40%

About Shimano

In February 1921, Shozaburo Shimano opened Shimano Iron Works in Higashi Minato in Sakai City when he was 26 years old. On the site of a demolished celluloid factory, he rented a nearly 40-square-meter area. The monthly rent was 5 yen. At that time, the new establishment had only a single lathe, measuring about 1.8 meters long. Shozaburo Shimano decided to produce freewheels. Of all bicycle components, freewheels entailed the highest level of technology to produce.

Since then, Shimano has released some of our favourite cycling products with the current Ultegra Di2 Disc groupset being our pick of the bunch.

About Wiggle

Wiggle has always taken pride in being more than just a retailer; it works with brands, individuals and of course customers; to develop the best range, delivery and services in the tri-sports market place.

The passion for sport, and for delivering the best, is reflected perfectly by Wiggle’s own-brands: dhb, Vitus, Nukeproof, LifeLine, Prime Wheels, and X-Tools. These products are designed, tested and developed in-house, by Wiggle staff. Each brand continues to be market leader in terms of quality and price.

Being active in the great outdoors is a great way to get people together, create a sense of fulfilment and enjoy life. Wiggle’s aim is to give as many people as possible the choice to access cycling and tri-sports.

Wiggle believe in being the kind of company that we would want to deal with, if we were you.

You have our absolute commitment as fellow active sports enthusiasts that you will be satisfied with Wiggle.