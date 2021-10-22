40% off Science In Sport Nutrition Powders

There is a whopping 40% off energy and recovery powders, up to 30% off energy products, 25% off bundles and a 2 for 1 deal on hydration.

Up to 40% off Science In Sport save up to 40%

Whatever sport you're training for, nutrition should be at the heart of both your preparation and race plan.

If you've done the hard part of getting out of the door to go training, investing both time and energy, then fuelling properly is the easy bit.

Eating normal food before and after training is easy, but getting easily digestible carbs in while on the move requires a mix of energy bars, gels and drink.

Science In Sport makes products specific for fuelling and recovery requirements, and their bundles are great for event day nutrition.

Their products are tested for banned substances, which won't be an issue for a sportive, but is good for peace of mind when racing in sanctioned events.

Cycling-specific nutrition is also much easier to digest if you’re pushing the pace on the climbs and we find Science In Sport products to be especially gentle on the stomach.

About Science In Sport

At Science in Sport, our focus is the quality & performance of all we do, to help our athletes achieve their goals.

At Science in Sport, we push the boundaries of science and nutrition, so you can push the boundaries of performance. Working side by side with elite athletes in every field, our vision is to become the undisputed leader in our own. But becoming the world’s number one endurance nutrition brand isn’t easy. It takes world-class knowledge. Relentless product development. Testing. Resting. The trust of our athletes. Proven results, time after time. So every step we take, we break new ground. Every product. Every performance. Every innovation. Every moment of inspiration. Everything we do is Fuelled By Science.

SiS is currently the official sports nutrition partner to professional cycling organisations Team Ineos, British Cycling, Cycling Australia and USA Cycling. SiS is also a partner USA Triathlon. Along with supplying over 40 professional English & Scottish League football teams, SiS is Sports Nutrition Partner to the world’s most popular football club, Manchester United FC. In addition, Olympians Sir Chris Hoy MBE, and Mark Cavendish MBE are Brand Ambassadors.