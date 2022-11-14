40% off Nukeproof Blackline Shorts with Liner
If you’re looking for some new trail shorts, you should check out these super comfy Nukeproof Blackline Shorts with Liner!
These Blackline Shorts allow unrestricted mobility on the bike and are fast-wicking, quick-drying, and abrasion-resistant thanks to the lightweight 4-way stretch fabric.
Furthermore, the flat lock triple stitched inner leg hems provide strength so you don’t have to worry about tares happening mid ride.
Two mesh pocket bags with YKK zips gives space to stow essentials, with a D loop in the left pocket to lock in valuables, such as your car keys too.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.