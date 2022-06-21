40% off LifeLine Bike Tool Kit - 18 Piece
Take a high-quality workshop anywhere with this 18-piece LifeLine Bike Tool Kit. Currently with a whopping 40% off!
The LifeLine bike took kit is perfect for keeping you out of trouble when you're not near a local bike shop or your home where your tools are.
Featuring a wide range of high-quality tools including:
Workshop Tyre Levers
Chain Whip
Shimano Compatible External BB Spanner
Pedal Spanner 15mm Box Wrench with 14/15mm socket end
Shimano Style Hollow Tech 2 Tensioning Tool, features a unique twist top for extra grip
Ball Ended Allen Keys (2, 2.5, 4, 5, 6)
Flat Bladed Screwdriver
Philips Head Screwdriver
2 double-ended Cone Spanners (13, 14, 15, 16mm)
Chainring Bolt Tool
Puncture Repair Kit
Spoke Key 3.2, 3.3, 3.5
Crank Extractor
Cassette Tool
Splined BB Tool
Torx L Wrench
Chain Breaker Tool, with a replacement pin
All these tools are protected by a durable plastic box with protective internal foam separating the two halves to eliminate the tools bashing against each other when on the move.
p6
p7
p8
p9
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.