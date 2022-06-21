Take a high-quality workshop anywhere with this 18-piece LifeLine Bike Tool Kit. Currently with a whopping 40% off!

40% off LifeLine Bike Tool Kit - 18 Piece £29.99 BUY NOW AT 40% OFF

The LifeLine bike took kit is perfect for keeping you out of trouble when you're not near a local bike shop or your home where your tools are.

Featuring a wide range of high-quality tools including:

Workshop Tyre Levers

Chain Whip

Shimano Compatible External BB Spanner

Pedal Spanner 15mm Box Wrench with 14/15mm socket end

Shimano Style Hollow Tech 2 Tensioning Tool, features a unique twist top for extra grip

Ball Ended Allen Keys (2, 2.5, 4, 5, 6)

Flat Bladed Screwdriver

Philips Head Screwdriver

2 double-ended Cone Spanners (13, 14, 15, 16mm)

Chainring Bolt Tool

Puncture Repair Kit

Spoke Key 3.2, 3.3, 3.5

Crank Extractor

Cassette Tool

Splined BB Tool

Torx L Wrench

Chain Breaker Tool, with a replacement pin

All these tools are protected by a durable plastic box with protective internal foam separating the two halves to eliminate the tools bashing against each other when on the move.

40% off LifeLine Bike Tool Kit - 18 Piece £29.99 BUY NOW AT 40% OFF

p6

p7

p8

p9