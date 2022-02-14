Need a super reliable bike with storage options? Well, this Kona Shield Touring/Commuter Bike could be perfect for you with a huge 40% off!

40% off Kona Shield Touring/Commuter Bike £899.00 BUY NOW AT 40% OFF

The Kona Shield is the ultimate utilitarian bike ready to withstand carrying heavy loads thanks to its cleverly designed integrated rack.

The Shield doubles as both a cargo bike and a bombproof adventurer. Kona designed the frame geometry for a comfortable ride.

The Shimano Deore 2x10 speed offer a reliable drivetrain that provides easy shifting and great stopping power.

The minimalistic graphics make the Shield a stealthy bike that is up for any adventure.

About Kona

Kona Bikes is a bicycle company based in the Pacific Northwest. The company provide top of the range mountain bikes with fun playfull geometrys to suit all types of riders and styles.