40% off Hoka One One Mach 4 Running Shoes

The mesh upper is made from heat-pressed TPU embroidered yarns and provides you with optimal breathability and comfort.
Furthermore, the fit is further enhanced by the secure traditional lacing system and refined anatomical collar shape that alleviates pressure on the Achilles.
A combination of a rubberised EVA foam outsole and PROFLY™ technology works together to offer a well-cushioned and highly responsive running experience alongside high levels of traction and durability.
