Up to 40% off Giro Rincon MTB Cycling Shoes
Ride your mountain bike in comfort with these awesome Giro Rincon MTB Cycling Shoes!
These Giro Rincon MTB Cycling Shoes are a great option for you if you are looking for some new stylish, super comfortable MTB shoes!
Featuring a lightweight Synchwire™ upper that gives the Rincon's both an excellent fit and superb ventilation so you can regulate your body temperature more effectively.
Furthermore, the rubber reinforcements at the toes and heels offer impact protection from nasty rocks and roots hidden in the undergrowth making it great for off-road riding on inconsistent terrain.
The BOA® L6 allows you to make micro-adjustments to the fit of these shoes making them super versatile and easy to get on and off.
The carbon reinforcement at the cleat area ensures excellent power transfer so every watt you put in is effectively and efficiently used.
