Coming up to a new year, why not get your hands on a brand new road bike with 40% off this awesome Fuji Sportif 1.3 Disc Road Bike.

40% off Fuji Sportif 1.3 Disc Road Bike (2021) £800.00 Save 40%

The Fuji Sportif 1.3 Disc Road Bike features an alloy frame and carbon fork with a Shimano 2x10 groupset and TRP disc brakes - this bike is ideal for training rides, long-distance endurance sessions and Sportif events.

The Sportif is designed for versatility and performance. Taking geometry cues from Fuji's top-level endurance bike, the Gran Fondo, the Sportif's longer wheelbase and taller headtube position the rider efficiently to reduce arm fatigue and back strain while on the road. Endurance geometry, road-compliant seat stays and smart specs make the Sportif the perfect bike for local group rides, long centuries or your next charity ride.

Fuji's mid-level aluminium and most widely used frame material which has a double-butted profile in the frame tubes that reduces material in low-stress areas and creates a lightweight frame that is extremely durable.

Low profile disc brake caliper designed specifically for road bikes providing cleaner integration and more direct connection of the brake caliper to the frame as well as better alignment of the caliper and brake rotor.

Cables are routed inside the frames tubes for improved aerodynamics, longer cable life and a clean aesthetic.