Keep your eyes protected with these super stylish dhb Pro Triple Lens Sunglasses!

40% off dhb Pro Triple Lens Sunglasses £21.00 BUY NOW AT 40% OFF

Keeping your eyes safe is extremely important. Especially when you're spending extended periods of time out on your bike during those warm summer days!

Each pair comes with 3 different lenses for different light conditions, massively increasing the versatility of these glasses so you don't have to have more than one pair for different occasions. These include: Clear lenses - slightly tinted, perfect for low light conditions, Smoke lenses with a black-red REVO coating - perfect for very light sunny conditions and Orange lenses - ideal for variable conditions.

Each of these lens types is coated with a hydrophobic coating which helps repel water and sweat so there are no added distractions and you don't have to keep stopping and wiping.

The rubber grippers on the rounded arms mean for a secure and comfortable fit so you don't get any unwanted movement.