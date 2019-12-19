40% off CycleOps H2 Direct Drive Smart Trainer

BUY NOW AT £599

This bundle gets you a massive discount on the H2 smart trainer with a free CycleOps Mat and Sweat Guard!

CycleOps H2 Direct Drive Smart Trainer Bundle £599.00 Buy now with Free gifts

The H2 boasts smooth pedaling feel, an accurate power meter, integrated speed/cadence, and dual ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth connectivity. That's everything that you'll need for an immersive indoor training experience.

road.cc review: CycleOps H2 Smart Trainer

While getting out on the bike is what we love cycling for, sometimes you just need to squeeze in a quick workout around other commitments. For those days when time is tight, a smart trainer is great.

40% off Specialized Stumpjumper ST Expert 29er 2019 Mountain Bike

Where other brands are still pushing their training software as the primary connection, CycleOps have made it incredibly simple to connect to third-party apps like Zwift and TrainerRoad.

Elite Suito Smart Trainer down to £584.99

This allows you to get set up really quickly and get on with training.

29% off Elite Direto OTS Smart Turbo Trainer

With a very quiet noise level of 64 decibels, you can train without disturbing the neighbours, though blasting Clubland Megamix might annoy them...

CycleOps H2 Direct Drive Smart Trainer Bundle £599.00 Buy now with Free gifts

About ProBikeKit

ProBikeKit was founded in the early 1990’s by a small team of passionate and committed road cyclists, and the business has since then developed into a global brand.

We have built on the solid foundations of our business where our passion for road cycling matches our relentless commitment to provide customers with a first-class service for the best road, mountain bike and cyclo-cross cycling kit available at the most affordable prices.