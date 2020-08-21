40% off Castelli Team Ineos kit

Team Ineos is about to become the Ineos Grenadiers and as a result, there is quite a bit of the old kit at great discounts.

There has certainly been a changing of the guards within the team as Chris Froome leaves at the end of the year and Geraint Thomas gritted his team while being ‘delighted’ about missing out on Tour de France selection.

Team politics aside, what we’re really interested in is the fact that there are savings to be had on the old kit design with Wiggle putting a 40% discount on most of the Ineos kit.

You can get yourself some properly good Castelli kit with a cracking discount. We’d highly recommend the Perfetto ROS Vest. It’s close fit and comfort are great with the weather protection that it provides.

For those of you that don’t want to do free advertising for Ineos, pieces like the Cold Weather socks are subtly branded and great for winter.

