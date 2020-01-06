40% off Castelli Scossa FZ Cycling Jersey

BUY NOW AT £66

This long sleeve cycling jersey offers a great balance of insulation, close fit and breathability.

Long sleeve cycling jerseys are one of our favourite pieces for pretty much the whole year here in the UK. The only time that a good LS jersey isn’t appropriate is in the height of summer.

Even then we still end up reaching for an LS jersey after evening crit races.

The pros can often be seen in LS jerseys when training and we’ve been loving wearing ours in a wide range of conditions.

The key to a good long sleeve jersey is getting enough warmth from a thin, close-fitting material while maintaining the breathability levels of a standard jersey.

This combination allows LS jerseys to be worn on their own on cooler spring days, or as part of a layering system in the winter.

Castelli has used a slightly insulated fabric on the front of the jersey and the sleeves to offer just enough protection against cool winds. There are also three rear pockets for storage of snacks and essentials.

About Castelli

Castelli stretches back more than 134 years to a small tailoring shop in Milan founded by Vittore Gianni. The Company took a definitive turn toward cycling in 1935, when one Armando Castelli became a part of Gianni’s staff. Four years later, Castelli purchased the company from Gianni, and the story kicks into gear. Armando supplied the cycling hero’s of Coppi, Bartali, Bobet, Van Looy, and Anquetil, and along the way expanded that effort into supplying a handful of professional teams.

For three decades, Castelli created apparel that defined modern cycling. Eddy Merckx carried a refined version of a Castelli body suit to the world record in the one-hour. Bernard Hinault wore a Castelli windproof jersey to win the Fleche Wallone classic. Perhaps most importantly, Maurizio pioneered the sublimation dye process, an advance that allowed colors, logos, and his signature aesthetic flair to be added to even the most technical fabric. Cycling – and sponsorships – would never be the same.

The focus on innovation at Castelli is not a slogan, it’s a mantra of sorts. The passion and desire of Maurizio Castelli to create enhancing performance clothing is just as evident today as it was in 1974. Each and every day we set out to create tomorrow’s revolutionary futuristic clothing.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.