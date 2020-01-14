40% off Castelli Narcisista 2 Overshoes

BUY NOW AT £39

Castelli’s Narcisista 2 overshoes are warm and water-resistant.

If you’re looking for a set of warm overshoes that will also fend off the worst of the rain then these are a great option.

Castelli has used Gore’s Windstopper X-Fast fabric with a fleecy lining to offer loads of stretch and great thermal properties in a lightweight design.

Around the ankle, neoprene material is used to give the best fit and this is extended down to the heel.

For a little extra visibility, the heel also has a reflective tab while the zipper that runs up the leg is waterproof, to keep out the rain.

Merlin Cycles have three colour options with the yellow providing maximum visibility for those that require it.

About Castelli

Castelli stretches back more than 134 years to a small tailoring shop in Milan founded by Vittore Gianni. The Company took a definitive turn toward cycling in 1935, when one Armando Castelli became a part of Gianni’s staff. Four years later, Castelli purchased the company from Gianni, and the story kicks into gear. Armando supplied the cycling hero’s of Coppi, Bartali, Bobet, Van Looy, and Anquetil, and along the way expanded that effort into supplying a handful of professional teams.

For three decades, Castelli created apparel that defined modern cycling. Eddy Merckx carried a refined version of a Castelli body suit to the world record in the one-hour. Bernard Hinault wore a Castelli windproof jersey to win the Fleche Wallone classic. Perhaps most importantly, Maurizio pioneered the sublimation dye process, an advance that allowed colors, logos, and his signature aesthetic flair to be added to even the most technical fabric. Cycling – and sponsorships – would never be the same.

The focus on innovation at Castelli is not a slogan, it’s a mantra of sorts. The passion and desire of Maurizio Castelli to create enhancing performance clothing is just as evident today as it was in 1974. Each and every day we set out to create tomorrow’s revolutionary futuristic clothing.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.