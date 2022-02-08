Up to 40% off Castelli Clothing

When it comes to cycling clothing, Castelli knows exactly how to design super comfy yet aerodynamic garments to get you through a range of weather conditions when out riding.

There are so many amazing items with huge savings included in this deal such as:

Depending on which colour you choose, you can save between 20% and 43% on this Castelli Perfetto ROS Long Sleeve Jersey.

Thanks to a range of improvements, the Xastelli Perfetto ROS Long Sleeve Jersey will make your winter training easier whether it's wet or dry, cold or mild.

Castelli seriously broke with convention with this totally waterproof shell jacket. Thanks to the ultra-lightweight 70g eVent® fabric it lets out sweat at a remarkable rate.

Furthermore, not only does this jacket fit as a jacket should, but it also packs down super small making it extremely easy to pack away without using up vital storage space.

When it comes to the combination of comfortability whilst maintaining a high performance level, the Castelli Free Aero Race 4 Bib Shorts are a great option

The Castelli Free Aero Race 4 Cycling Bib Shorts features a Progetto X2 Air Seamless Seat Pad to ensure you are comfortable on those longer stints.

About Wiggle

Wiggle started out as a small independent bike shop called ‘Butler Cycles’ - based in Portsmouth, UK.

Mitch Dall, the founder of Wiggle, bought the shop in 1995; it had already been trading for over 50 years. After the purchase, the shop moved premises, but remained a bike retailer; it also changed names to “Bikes @ Butlers” to reflect a new interest in online trading.

‘Wiggle’ officially started trading on 28th May 1999, after investment from founders Mitch Dall and Harvey Jones. Harvey was an internet enthusiast, and was keen to develop a business that would have a strong online presence.

“I remember Christmas 2001 – we sent out 100 parcels in one day. That was a record!” – Barbara Tatford, Wiggle’s Purchase Ledger Co-ordinator

In 2002, a larger base in Portsmouth was identified, as an opportunity to take the young and fun online sports retailer to the next level.

Wiggle continued to experience impressive growth in the 2000’s, and was adding one new brand a week to keep up with consumer demand.

“I remember being the first person to process 100 orders in a day“ – Bradley Nolan, Wiggle’s’ Processing and Returns manager.