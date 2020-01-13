40% off Altura NightVision Cyclone Waterproof Commuter Cycling Jacket

This commuter cycling jacket has loads of great features.

You're getting a waterproof and windproof jacket with extras like a helmet-compatible hood.

Altura NightVision Cyclone Jacket £59.99 Buy now at 40% off

Riding to work throughout the year in the UK means that you're guaranteed to ride through some pretty heavy rain from time to time. We'd call those conditions challenging, but not impossible.

If you ride through a town or city to work then chances are that you wear your office clothes while on the bike. We do, and the issue that we find is that rain jackets designed for performance road riding don't fit that well over normal clothing. In a relaxed commuting position, many jackets are far too tight around the chest.

Along with the fit issues, delicate membranes that brands like Gore use often don't play well with backpacks. A backpack that shifts around on your back and shoulders when you go over bumps or just look around to shoulder check before turning can see your very expensive jacket rip.

Altura's NightVision Cyclone jacket is built to solve those issues. This is a comfortable jacket that is suited to commuting and it looks just as good off the bike as it does on the bike. The jacket also has nifty features like the detachable hood that is compatible with helmets. It has a stiffened peak to help keep the rain out of your eyes.

There is a zippered chest pocket and two large zippered front pockets for secure storage of your phone, keys and other small bits. The velcro closure cuffs make it easy to wear with winter gloves and the relaxed fit means that it'll be comfortable to wear over regular clothes.

About Altura

With over 20 years of crafting performance products for multiple cycling disciplines, we understand the needs and mind of the cyclist. Whether it’s covering the miles each weekend with your road buddies, tearing down a newly found trail or commuting to and from work – it’s who we are as a brand and what we love doing.

Founded in 1997, Altura entered the market with Bike Luggage and soon after launched our Apparel and Accessories Collections. Now, two decades later, we are an established cycling brand with a growing business and a team of cycling enthusiasts driving the brand forward across our cycling disciplines of Commuter, Road and MTB

As cyclists, we understand the importance of performance and aim to deliver ‘engineered performance’ as a consistent DNA across our collections, offering products that are crafted to deliver an improved riding experience.

Based in North Yorkshire UK, we are fortunate to have some of the most challenging terrains and weather to test products in. Working closely with sports institutes, brand ambassadors and in-house staff we rigorously test our products during the Product Creation Phase, ensuring they meet the strict levels of quality assurance and control demanded by our riders. Through ‘Ride & Research’ we engineer our products to keep you in the saddle longer with garments that deliver superior comfort and performance, allowing you to have an improved riding experience.

