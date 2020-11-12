39% off Suunto 9 GPS Smartwatch

If you're after some smart tech for cycling and other activity tracking then this Suunto has a load of great features.

With heart rate data being taken from the wrist, it's much easier to use this off the bike while also being great on the road.

The wrist-based sensor is good for daily activity tracking, though we prefer to use the heart rate strap for intense exercise as this gives more accurate data.

The screen is very clear and with the apps available, this is a very interactive watch.

With the phone connectivity, this also works very well as a smartwatch, keeping you connected while out and about.

But the Suunto's biggest feature claim is the battery life. Using Intelligent Battery tech, the Suunto 9 claims to provide from 25 to 120 hours of recording time with GPS tracking on.

