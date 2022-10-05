39% off Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike
Avid gravel rider that wants a bit of help on those more challenging hills? Check out this Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike with a huge 39% off!
This Bosch-powered, cargo capacity, front suspension-ready, and flat-bar-friendly gravel e-bike is set to take you on a world of adventures.
This bike will easily glide over most surfaces, featuring a carbon frame and some Stans NoTubes Arch wheels. No matter how rough or uneven.
Being cargo capable, you can carry what you need to stay away for a few days making it the perfect bike for venturing out into the wild.
The Bosch Performance Line Speed drive system propels a rider to 28 miles per hour with a 500wh battery for longer distances.
