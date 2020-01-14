39% off Focus Paralane 8.9 GC 2019 Adventure Road Bike

BUY NOW AT £1499.99

This Adventure road bike is ready to go anywhere.

Focus Paralane 8.9 GC Adventure Bike £1499.99 Buy now at 39% off

Adventure riding has exploded here in the UK and it’s already massive in other parts of the world too.

One of the main reasons is that road conditions are often less than desirable and getting away from traffic is a big draw too.

Adventure bikes are also incredibly versatile, giving away very little on the road for normal riding.

Take this Focus Paralane away from the tarmac and it comes into its own.

The carbon frame is really comfortable and there is space for 35mm tyres for extra grip on fine gravel.

Sram’s Apex 1X groupset rounds out a brilliant bike.

About Focus

On the hills of Stuttgart, we work and ride. Most of us have even more bike gear in their locker than at home. We feel so comfortable here that having breakfast at the office is becoming a regular thing...

We develop all our bikes in Stuttgart, Germany. German engineering has a centuries-long heritage of precision, craftmanship and durability. Furthermore, at FOCUS Bikes every engineer is a passionate bike rider first and foremost. We do our prototype testing right on our doorstep.

Designs are then tested above and beyond industry standards and legal regulations in Cloppenburg, Germany. Final production is carried out with the latest technologies and finest methods available in the cycling industry. Afterwards, we assemble all our bikes in Cloppenburg, Germany, to maintain these high standards

About Rutland

Established in 1981, Rutland Cycling is now a second-generation family business with 12 stores and an industry-leading website. Rutland's stores feature dedicated Electric Bike Centres and offer a wide range of products and services to all types of cyclists, from children learning to ride their first bike, through to performance athletes.

Much has changed in the world of cycling since 1981, but we remain committed to the same vision: to inspire more people to get out and ride a bike. For us, it's about much more than just selling bicycles — we're here to help people achieve their cycling goals. As we've grown, our family values have helped us build a strong team ethos and keep us focused on delivering an excellent experience for our customers.

We believe passionately that to get more people making cycling part of their lives, you've got to make it convenient and easy. So, in our Rutland Cycling stores, you can hire a bike or e-bike, get your own bike repaired or book a Retul bike fit 7 days a week, borrow a courtesy bike while your bike is serviced, and pick up cycle clothing, spares and accessories. We also believe in leading by example and inspiring new cyclists to give it a go, and so we offer demo bikes, led rides, including women-only rides, and bike maintenance classes for all cyclists. In the end, it's all about going the extra mile, both for our customers and each other.