38% off Wilier Jareen GRX Alloy Gravel Bike
The Wilier Jareen GRX is an awesome gravel bike that will take you on the most amazing adventures.
Featuring a 6061 Aluminium frame, this bike provides both reliability and speed, allowing you to confidently face those bumpy trails.
Furthermore, the Shimano GRX RX400 - 2x10 Speed groupset helps you climb with ease thanks to the wide range of gears.
Integrated cable routing helps maintain the bike's sleek look and also improves aero efficiency so you can fly around your favourite trails with less drag.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.