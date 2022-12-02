38% off Shimano 105 R7020 11 Speed Disc Brake Groupset
If you're in the market for a new groupset, you should check out this Shimano 105 R7020 11-Speed Disc Brake Groupset with 38% off. Plus, if you use the code CLEAR2022 you can save another £10!
Enhanced with the same advanced technologies as seen on Shimano’s Dura-Ace and Ultegra models, this disc brake version of the updated 105 11-speed groupset will instantly improve your road riding experience. It’s ideal when building a custom road bike or upgrading your bike’s tired components.
The outstanding ergonomics and technologies of the 105 R7020 Road Disc Groupset from Shimano make your rides unforgettable. This slick performing groupset is ready for long hard days in the saddle and packed with some of the finest Shimano components.
