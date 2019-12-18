38% off Profile Design 58 TwentyFour Carbon Clincher Wheelset

BUY NOW AT £999.99

These deep-section carbon race wheels are perfect for flat and rolling road and TT courses.

Deep carbon wheels used to be an expensive investment that had limited usage due to their weight and handling issues in the wind.

Thankfully, those days are gone and modern rims like the Profile Design 58s are a great option for all-round aero performance.

The 58mm deep UD carbon clincher rims are laced with Sapim CX-Ray spokes and Sapim nipples for a reliable, high-performance build.

In the box you get everything you need to get going with brake pads, QR skewers, valve extenders, rim tape, and tyre levers included. You even get spare spokes and nipples for easy maintenance.

About Profile Design

Since 1988, Profile Design has been setting the standard in innovation, creating cycling components designed for speed. For nearly three decades, Profile Design has been pushing the limits and making the bold moves to increase cycling performance on the sport’s most captivating stages. Cyclists turn to Profile Design for compelling, detail-oriented products engineered for superior handling, aerodynamics, adjustability and fit.

About Freewheel

In the beginning, back in 1977, there was a small suburban bicycle shop on West End Lane, West Hampstead in North West London called Beta Bikes. The shop was owned by an entrepreneur, Errol Drew. Errol has spent time in the USA and had seen the emergence of mountain biking and decided to bring it to the UK. Errol started to import some American brands as well as develop his own mountain bikes under the Ridgeback brand. Demand for these products grew from other bicycle retailers and consumers. This lead Errol to create Madison to supply product to the trade and the Freewheel mail order catalogue for the consumer. The Freewheel catalogue was sold throughout the UK in all newsagents and fast became the go-to publication for everything cycling in the UK.

Today Madison still operates as the UK’s largest distributor of bicycle parts and accessories and Freewheel (a trademark still owned by Madison) has been reinvented as a new e-commerce website for the Madison and Sportline brand portfolio to support our national network of independent specialist bicycle retailers. Ensuring we deliver the best service to the cyclist by bringing the best independent specialist bicycle retailers together with their wealth of expertise to be able to compete in a market where independent specialist retailers are under threat. All the benefits of ordering online but backed and supported by your local independent bicycle shop. The best of all worlds.