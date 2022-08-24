38% off Merlin Classic 105 Steel Road Bike

If you are looking for an awesome steely that is super versatile for road riding, check out this Merlin Classic 105!

This Merlin Classic is truly eye-catching! However, that isn't the only factor that sets it apart from other steel frame bikes on the market!

Designed with a race-style geometry, you can get into the aero position and fly with ease.

Furthermore, the full Shimano 105 R7000 Groupset provides you with a range of gears so you aren't defeated by those ugly-looking hills.

The Reynolds 520 tubing allows you to enjoy this bike all year round no matter the terrain or weather thanks to its stiffness and durability.