38% off Garmin Forerunner 935 Multisport GPS Watch

Garmin Forerunner 935 has built-in activity profiles for a multitude of sports to meet your needs, including running, cycling, swimming, cross-country, trail running, hiking, strength training and many more. From brick workouts to triathlons, the auto multisport feature lets you switch sports with just one press of a button.

The Garmin Forerunner 935 introduces the new Training status performance monitoring tool that automatically evaluates your recent training history and performance indicators. Assess your overall training load by measuring your exercise volume from the last 7 days and comparing it to the optimal range for your fitness to improve performance. The Garmin Forerunner 935 indicators let you know if you’re training productively, peaking or overreaching.

Pair your Garmin Forerunner 935 with a compatible smartphone and receive smart notifications, audio prompts, music controls and more right on your wrist. Track your training in real time with LiveTrack — or use GroupTrack, which also lets you keep tabs on your riding buddies as you go. The built-in Wi-Fi enables you to access data from the cloud and automatically syncs to Garmin Connect online fitness community where you can review your progress and even share via social media.

